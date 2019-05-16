13-year-old boy receives Guelph police’s Junior Citizen Award

A brave 13-year-old boy has received the Junior Citizen Award from the Guelph Police Service for helping save the life of a family member.

Police say Dylon Dean found himself in a scary situation last fall when a relative suddenly went into medical distress.

READ MORE: Guelph, Wellington County win $10M prize in Smart Cities Canada Challenge

“In these types of situations, often people panic and are unsure what to do, and more importantly, their fear keeps them from acting,” police said in a news release.

But Dylon acted with no other adults around.

“He was not sure how, exactly, to help his loved one but he knew he could call 911 for help,” police said.

He stayed calm on the phone and was able to give his location and other details to the dispatcher while monitoring the individual as he was instructed to do.

Paramedics arrived on the scene quickly and took Dylon’s loved one to the hospital. That individual was treated and recovered.

“Dylon’s bravery shined through at a time when many would have panicked. He worked through his fear and acted, calling 911 for help,” police said.

READ MORE: Upper Grand District School Board honours 2019 Everyday Heroes

The Junior Citizen Award is given to a Guelph citizen under the age of 18 who has been involved in a police-related incident. The recipients are nominated by a member of the police service.

Dylon will receive the award during a ceremony on May 30.