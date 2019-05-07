Upper Grand District School Board honours 2019 Everyday Heroes

The Upper Grand District School Board is honouring a group of everyday heroes.

This year’s 11 award recipients include school and board staff, volunteers and community members.

The board said a selection committee chose the finalists out of 29 nominees based on performance, an achievement, a specific innovation or a unique circumstance worthy of recognition.

The winners are:

Arthur Second Look — a community group based in Arthur

Lenora Banfield — educational assistant at Erin Public School

Ryan Buhrow — enterprise systems engineer at the board office

Paul Carbone — head caretaker at Westminster Woods Public School

Renee Cox, Nicole Leclair, Adam Lucko, Mark Wilson — teachers at Westside Secondary School

Amanda Fergus-Moore — office coordinator at Central Peel Public School

Karen Hayhurst — teacher at Sir Isaac Brock Public School

Donna Henderson — occasional teacher in Dufferin County

Paul Metzger — head caretaker at Norwell District Secondary School

Melissa Mulligan — volunteer at John Black Public School

Linda Raeburn — volunteer at Norwell District Secondary School

The winners will be honoured at a reception on May 29 at John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute.

