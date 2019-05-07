Education
May 7, 2019 4:10 pm

Upper Grand District School Board honours 2019 Everyday Heroes

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

The Upper Grand District School Board has selected 11 finalists for the 2019 Everyday Hero Award.

The Upper Grand District School Board is honouring a group of everyday heroes.

This year’s 11 award recipients include school and board staff, volunteers and community members.

The board said a selection committee chose the finalists out of 29 nominees based on performance, an achievement, a specific innovation or a unique circumstance worthy of recognition.

The winners are:

  • Arthur Second Look — a community group based in Arthur
  • Lenora Banfield — educational assistant at Erin Public School
  • Ryan Buhrow — enterprise systems engineer at the board office
  • Paul Carbone — head caretaker at Westminster Woods Public School
  • Renee Cox, Nicole Leclair, Adam Lucko, Mark Wilson — teachers at Westside Secondary School
  • Amanda Fergus-Moore — office coordinator at Central Peel Public School
  • Karen Hayhurst — teacher at Sir Isaac Brock Public School
  • Donna Henderson — occasional teacher in Dufferin County
  • Paul Metzger — head caretaker at Norwell District Secondary School
  • Melissa Mulligan — volunteer at John Black Public School
  • Linda Raeburn — volunteer at Norwell District Secondary School

The winners will be honoured at a reception on May 29 at John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute.

