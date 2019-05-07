Upper Grand District School Board honours 2019 Everyday Heroes
The Upper Grand District School Board is honouring a group of everyday heroes.
This year’s 11 award recipients include school and board staff, volunteers and community members.
The board said a selection committee chose the finalists out of 29 nominees based on performance, an achievement, a specific innovation or a unique circumstance worthy of recognition.
The winners are:
- Arthur Second Look — a community group based in Arthur
- Lenora Banfield — educational assistant at Erin Public School
- Ryan Buhrow — enterprise systems engineer at the board office
- Paul Carbone — head caretaker at Westminster Woods Public School
- Renee Cox, Nicole Leclair, Adam Lucko, Mark Wilson — teachers at Westside Secondary School
- Amanda Fergus-Moore — office coordinator at Central Peel Public School
- Karen Hayhurst — teacher at Sir Isaac Brock Public School
- Donna Henderson — occasional teacher in Dufferin County
- Paul Metzger — head caretaker at Norwell District Secondary School
- Melissa Mulligan — volunteer at John Black Public School
- Linda Raeburn — volunteer at Norwell District Secondary School
The winners will be honoured at a reception on May 29 at John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute.
