Saskatchewan reports 1 new COVID-19 death as active infections near 600

Saskatchewan added one COVID-19-related death to its total on Wednesday while another new low point was reported for daily new infections in 2021.

The recently deceased was in their 70s and from the north west zone, according to the provincial government.

Health officials said on Wednesday there were 32 new infections, bringing the overall case total in Saskatchewan to 48,537.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 61 from 67 on Tuesday. This is the lowest number reported since Oct. 28, 2020, when it was 59.

According to the provincial government, 22 new variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 12,020.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 75 patients with COVID-19: 63 are receiving inpatient care and 12 are in ICUs.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 607 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since Oct. 24, 2020, when it was 574.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 47,365 following 64 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,807 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 905,867 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,023,698 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

