SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan reports 1 new COVID-19 death as active infections near 600

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 4:04 pm
Click to play video: '‘Delta Plus:’ India state health minister orders close monitoring of COVID-19 variant mutation' ‘Delta Plus:’ India state health minister orders close monitoring of COVID-19 variant mutation
WATCH: The health minister in India's Maharashtra state has ordered staff to "closely monitor" cases of a COVID-19 variant they have identified locally as the "Delta Plus."

Saskatchewan added one COVID-19-related death to its total on Wednesday while another new low point was reported for daily new infections in 2021.

The recently deceased was in their 70s and from the north west zone, according to the provincial government.

Read more: Some Saskatchewan residents opting to mix and match mRNA vaccines

Health officials said on Wednesday there were 32 new infections, bringing the overall case total in Saskatchewan to 48,537.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 61 from 67 on Tuesday. This is the lowest number reported since Oct. 28, 2020, when it was 59.

According to the provincial government, 22 new variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 12,020.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 75 patients with COVID-19: 63 are receiving inpatient care and 12 are in ICUs.

Read more: COVID-19: Masters leads mayors’ lip-sync challenge to vaccinate more in Regina, Saskatoon

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 607 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since Oct. 24, 2020, when it was 574.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 47,365 following 64 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,807 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 905,867 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,023,698 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Click to play video: 'Dealing with stress and anxiety ahead of restrictions lifting' Dealing with stress and anxiety ahead of restrictions lifting
Dealing with stress and anxiety ahead of restrictions lifting

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagSask Coronavirus Update tagsask covid-19 update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers