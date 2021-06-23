Second 24-year-old charged with aggravated assault in alleged homophobic attack at Hanlan’s Point

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a second man has been charged in connection to an alleged homophobic attack against another man at Hanlan’s Point in early June.

On June 5, according to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign, the victim David Gomez alleged he was attacked while trying to catch the ferry back to Toronto.

Investigators said Gomez was with his friend and “became involved in a disagreement with a group of people.”

The GoFundMe campaign said Gomez and his friend “found themselves in danger” and were “outnumbered” by the group before members started “shouting and hurling homophobic slurs at them until things reached a boiling point which compelled the attackers to become violent, leaving David incapacitated and in need of serious medical attention.”

Police made the first arrest in connection to the incident on June 19. Elijah McGibbon, a 24-year-old Toronto resident, was charged with aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, investigators made a second arrest. Another 24-year-old man, Felix Tauveron, was also charged with aggravated assault.

Tauveron is scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 4.

Investigators previously called this a “complex case” and encouraged witnesses to come forward.

Amid news of the incident, Ottawa Redblacks lineman Chris Larsen was accused on social media of being connected with the incident — prompting him to be suspended from the CFL team.

On June 15, Larsen and his lawyer, Calvin Berry, spoke with Global News. Berry said Larsen was cleared as a suspect in connection with the case.

— With files from Nick Westoll