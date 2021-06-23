COVID-19: Outbreak lifted at Central East Correctional Centre; 1 new case in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

After 36 days, the COVID-19 outbreak at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay is over.

In its update around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported the outbreak at the jail was lifted. Chandra Tremblay, the health unit’s manager of corporate services and communications and IT, noted the outbreak was declared over late Tuesday afternoon and reflected in Wednesday’s update.

Declared on May 17 with six inmate cases, the outbreak saw up to 146 cases about 10 days later. But as of Sunday, June 20, there were no active cases among inmates. At least 10 staff members tested positive during the outbreak, the health unit reported.

There are no active outbreaks for the health unit as of Wednesday. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported one new COVID-19 case in the City of Kawartha Lakes after reporting no new cases on Tuesday — a first since March 23.

There are 18 active cases on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday’s update. There were 21 active cases on Monday.

The active cases include eight in the City of Kawartha Lakes, nine in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County — all unchanged from Tuesday.

There were no resolved cases reported Wednesday. The 2,067 cumulative resolved cases make up 96.2 per cent of the health unit’s 2,148 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

There are now 782 variant cases reported, three more since Tuesday’s update. Total variant cases include 403 in the Kawarthas, 343 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County.

Due to a shipment delay of Pfizer vaccine, Moderna will be offered at @HKPRDHU mass immunization clinics to those 18+. Both mRNA vaccines can be interchanged for first and second doses: https://t.co/kURaf0z8Rs pic.twitter.com/XjBSElo2IJ — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) June 23, 2021

Other data for Wednesday

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest death was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 virus-related deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 81 — unchanged since Monday. Five people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged) with three in an intensive care unit (unchanged since June 17). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday (unchanged since Tuesday).

Vaccinations: As of June 21, 73 per cent of HKPR residents 12 years of age and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.

