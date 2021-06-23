Rally against Asian hate planned ahead of court hearing for 2 charged in Richmond cafe incident

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people are expected to show their support for the Asian community in Richmond on Wednesday morning.

A rally is being held at the first court appearance for two people facing mischief charges from an alleged racist incident at a coffee shop in March.

A portion of the incident, which happened March 29 at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Richmond, was captured on security video.

According to the café’s manager, the pair sat at a table and chairs in an area where they weren’t allowed.

When she asked them to move, the situation escalated — with the man pouring coffee on the ground and the woman pouring coffee on the manager, she said.

The pair allegedly used anti-Asian slurs as they were asked to leave.

Richmond RCMP said Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthaume each face a charge of mischief.

The pair are scheduled to attend a hearing at Richmond provincial court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Stop Anti-Asian Hate Crimes advocacy group will host a short rally outside the courthouse to condemn anti-Asian hate.

–With files from Simon Little