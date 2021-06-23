Menu

Comments

Crime

Rally against Asian hate planned ahead of court hearing for 2 charged in Richmond cafe incident

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident' Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident
Richmond RCMP are investigating after a coffee shop employee recorded an outburst between her and two customers. She says she only asked them to respect COVID-19 protocols but instead they lashed out – Mar 31, 2021

Dozens of people are expected to show their support for the Asian community in Richmond on Wednesday morning.

A rally is being held at the first court appearance for two people facing mischief charges from an alleged racist incident at a coffee shop in March.

Click to play video: 'Richmond RCMP ask for help in Asian hate incident' Richmond RCMP ask for help in Asian hate incident
Richmond RCMP ask for help in Asian hate incident – May 13, 2021

A portion of the incident, which happened March 29 at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Richmond, was captured on security video.

According to the café’s manager, the pair sat at a table and chairs in an area where they weren’t allowed.

When she asked them to move, the situation escalated — with the man pouring coffee on the ground and the woman pouring coffee on the manager, she said.

Click to play video: 'Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C.' Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C.
Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C – Apr 24, 2021

The pair allegedly used anti-Asian slurs as they were asked to leave.

Richmond RCMP said Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthaume each face a charge of mischief.

Read more: Hidden Hate — Exposing the roots of anti-Asian racism in Canada

The pair are scheduled to attend a hearing at Richmond provincial court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Stop Anti-Asian Hate Crimes advocacy group will host a short rally outside the courthouse to condemn anti-Asian hate.

–With files from Simon Little

