Rally against Asian hate planned ahead of court hearing for 2 charged in Richmond cafe incident

Dozens of people are expected to show their support for the Asian community in Richmond on Wednesday morning.
A rally is being held at the first court appearance for two people facing mischief charges from an alleged racist incident at a coffee shop in March.
A portion of the incident, which happened March 29 at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Richmond, was captured on security video.
According to the café’s manager, the pair sat at a table and chairs in an area where they weren’t allowed.
When she asked them to move, the situation escalated — with the man pouring coffee on the ground and the woman pouring coffee on the manager, she said.
The pair allegedly used anti-Asian slurs as they were asked to leave.
Richmond RCMP said Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthaume each face a charge of mischief.
The pair are scheduled to attend a hearing at Richmond provincial court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The Stop Anti-Asian Hate Crimes advocacy group will host a short rally outside the courthouse to condemn anti-Asian hate.
–With files from Simon Little
Comments