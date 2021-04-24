Menu

Canada

Hidden Hate: Exposing the roots of anti-Asian racism in Canada

By Sophie Lui Global News
Click to play video: 'Hidden Hate: Fear in Vancouver’s Chinatown community' Hidden Hate: Fear in Vancouver’s Chinatown community
WATCH ABOVE: Const. Byron Yee from the Vancouver Police Department has worked in the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood for several years and has seen the hatred firsthand. He explains how he worries about his family and how the increase in anti-Asian incidents has made many seniors avoid the neighbourhood.

Anti-Asian racism has surged across North America since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Metro Vancouver has been particularly hard hit.

Statistics from the Vancouver Police Department show a 717-per-cent rise in hate crimes against East Asians from 2019 to 2020.

A federally-funded study conducted by several groups under the umbrella of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice found that B.C. has the most reported incidents per capita of any sub-national region in North America.

The alarming increase has put many Canadians of East Asian descent on edge.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Byron Yee of the Vancouver Police Department has worked in the city’s Chinatown neighbourhood for several years and has seen the hatred firsthand. He said the uptick started last year at the beginning of the pandemic and appears to be heating up again.

“In the last couple of months, it seems like things have started increase again,” Yee said.

“I’ve had more people approach me talking about fears of the neighbourhood, fears of walking through here, fears of having their elderly family members walk through here. There’s a lot more fear now.”

He said that even he has concerns about his own family.

“I didn’t worry about my dad coming out here but ever since COVID hit I do worry about him coming out here a lot more,” Yee said.

Story continues below advertisement

Metro Vancouver is often thought of as Canada’s “most Asian city,” but the sharp rise in attacks has revealed a racist undercurrent that some say has always existed. Andy Yan, director of Simon Fraser University’s City Program, said one of the factors behind deeply-rooted anti-Asian attitudes is the question of Canadian identity.

“The history of Canada has been, in certain times, a kind of narrowing of who is a Canadian,” he said.

Trending Stories

“And I think that how it narrows and broadens itself, that has shaped the kind of country and city that we’ve lived in.”

Right now, Yan said, that definition is narrowing.

Read more: Hundreds attend Vancouver rally against anti-Asian racism

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of this deals with this age of anxiety that we now live in. COVID is, of course, the latest issue to come in that age, but I think prior to this you can imagine that it’s the issue of housing and residential real estate mixed in with the economy and jobs,” he said.

Members of Canada’s East Asian community have become very vocal in condemning the rise in racism.

Trixie Ching-Hui Ling, the founder of the non-profit refugee support group Flavours of Hope, said it’s important to speak up and stop minimizing the violence. Ling was targeted in May by a man who made racist and sexist comments to her and spat in her face as she passed by him on the sidewalk.

Click to play video: 'More Asian British Columbians coming forward to tell stories of hostility and racist treatment' More Asian British Columbians coming forward to tell stories of hostility and racist treatment
More Asian British Columbians coming forward to tell stories of hostility and racist treatment – Apr 17, 2021

Despite what happened to her, she said she is optimistic about the progress that’s being made.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have a lot of hope because I have seen many Asian leaders speaking up — particularly Asian women speaking up, on the streets, in the media, in their homes, in conversations with friends and their workplaces,” Ling said.

“More leaders than ever, particularly women of colour, are speaking up and not being silent and that gives me hope.”

Read more: Canadians must stand up against ‘unacceptable’ rise in anti-Asian racism: minister

While people of East Asian descent are the direct victims of this current outbreak of hate crimes, Yan said racism hurts everyone, even the racists.

“In one way, you can think about it as racism is the cage that encapsulates individuals, but systemic racism is the prison that actually traps everyone, all Canadians,” Yan said.

“I think in that prison the opposite of racism isn’t necessarily anti-racism, it’s actually liberation and finding how ideas of racism trap us all as Canadians and ultimately undercut our potential as human beings, our identities, our shared passions of what kind of society we want to be and who we are.”

The Global News special ‘Hidden Hate: Anti-Asian Racism’ airs on Global TV and the Global TV App at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Reel to Real: ‘Asian, but Not Really’' Reel to Real: ‘Asian, but Not Really’
Reel to Real: ‘Asian, but Not Really’ – Apr 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RacismSophie Luidiversityanti-Asian racismPerspectivesAnti-Asian hate crimesHidden HateAnti asian racism CanadaBc Anti-asian Racismanti-asian hate crimes CanadaAnti-Asian racism BCCanada Anti-Asian Racism

