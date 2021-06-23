Nestle Canada to invest $41M in London, Ont. plant, adding 88 jobs

Send this page to someone via email

Nestlé Canada announced Wednesday that it will be investing $41.3 million in its London, Ont., ice cream factory, increasing production capacity and resulting in 88 new jobs.

The 26,600-square-foot expansion is set to begin in September and be complete by 2023, the company says. The investment will also allow for 88 new hires at the factory, which currently employs over 800 employees.

“We are honoured to be part of the London community for over 50 years and thrilled to make this significant investment,” says ice cream division president Jayne Payette.

“This investment allows us to bring even more exciting and innovative products to market and continue to meet consumer demand.”

The Wilton Grove Road factory supplies all of Canada with brands like Häagen-Dazs, Real Dairy and Drumstick, the company says. The expansion project will create two new production lines to respond to growth in the sector as well as to prepare for future growth.

“This is incredible news for the London region,” says Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.

“Nestlé is a strong member of London’s business community and I am proud to have their local leadership both as an employer and in environmental sustainability initiatives.”

A news release announcing the expansion did not include information on Nestlé Canada’s environmental sustainability initiatives. However, its corporate website claims that it is striving for zero environmental impact in its operations by 2030 and zero net emissions by 2050.

Nestlé adds that it will be celebrating the new investment by donating “over 5,000 ice cream products and coupons to local first responders and healthcare frontline workers” as well as with a monetary donation to the London Food Bank.

