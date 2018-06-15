Jobs à la mode

Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for full-time jobs in the Forest City.

Nestle Canada has announced it’s looking to fill 150 full-time jobs at their London factory.

The factory, which is located on Wilton Grove Road, supplies all of Canada with popular brands Häagen-Dazs, Parlour and Drumstick, announced a $51.5 million expansion to the factory in March. Nestle officials said the expansion was necessary to meet increased demands.

“We are really proud to be a part of the London community and excited to be able to offer even more valuable employment opportunities within it,” said Arthur van Raalte, Director, Factory Operations, Nestlé Canada in a release.

The expansion work began in January and will continue for most of the year.

Nestle will hold a job fair Thursday June 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hellenic Community Centre at 133 Southdale Road West.

The company release says they’re looking for candidates who are available to work 40 hours per week, on all shifts, have basic computer skills and proof of high school education or equivalent.

“For the past 52 years, we have been building a strong foundation for jobs within our state-of-the-art facility that people can feel proud of, and hope to do the same for many more years to come,” said van Raalte.

Nestle says it offers progressive wage increases, competitive health benefits and a company-wide bonus program.

The plant currently employs between 700 and 750 people.

The expansion will involve four parts. The first will focus on producing tubs of Häagen-Dazs. The second will add a Drumstick line. The third involves technical improvements. The fourth and final phase is a 9,000-square-foot addition to the factory for the Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar line.