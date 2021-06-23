Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman arrested after threats made to staff at North Kawartha Health Centre in Apsley

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 10:35 am
The North Kawartha Health Centre in Apsley was closed after receiving threats of a shooting. View image in full screen
The North Kawartha Health Centre in Apsley was closed after receiving threats of a shooting. Global News Peterborough file

A North Kawartha Township woman has been arrested in connection with alleged threats made against a health clinic in Apsley.

As Global News first reported Monday, the North Kawartha Health Centre in the village of Apsley was closed after Dr. Paul Hasson and his staff reported receiving threats of a shooting at the clinic and threats of bodily harm. The clinic is located on Burleigh St. in the village 60 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Read more: North Kawartha Health Centre in Apsley closed due to shooting threats made against staff

Both Peterborough Police Service and Peterborough County OPP investigated the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, both services say officers attempted to arrest the woman at her home but she was not present. Officers learned she had shown up at the Peterborough County OPP detachment. Around 2:45 p.m. she was arrested by city police.

The 57-year-old North Kawartha Township woman was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and uttering threats. The criminal harassment charge is connected to the North Kawartha Health Centre incident while the uttering threats is connected to the city police investigation.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

No name was provided.

Police note the same individual was arrested on June 3 and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm involving threats made against staff at a medical clinic in Peterborough. She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Police add there were additional threats made against medical staff in Peterborough County and she was additionally charged on June 15 with four counts of uttering threats. She was held in custody, appeared in court and was released on bail at the time.

 

Click to play video: 'North Kawartha Health Centre in Apsley closed after receiving death threats' North Kawartha Health Centre in Apsley closed after receiving death threats
North Kawartha Health Centre in Apsley closed after receiving death threats
