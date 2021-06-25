Kelowna Art Gallery challenges artists with new exhibit

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Art Gallery challenged its members to reveal more than before in their latest exhibition, Undressed.

“This year‘s theme is maybe a little different than what some of our members might be used to,” said Victoria Verge, Kelowna Art Gallery education coordinator and adult programming.

“We came with the theme ‘Undressed’ and it really encouraged our members to explore the human form.”

Sixty-one of their members offer their own take on the human form in sculpture, on canvas and more.

“Once a year we get them to bring out the best of what they can do and they blow us away every year,” said Verge.

“There’s just so much talent in our community.”

One of the artists featured, Pam Fennell, sculpted a tradeswoman.

“She has the tools she needs,” said Fennell.

“I didn’t want to show what she was building because I wanted to leave it up to the person who is viewing the piece and they can fill in that part.”

Artist Kato Rempel plays with colour and intimacy in her submitted piece, Luminous.

“[It shows] The oneness, the warm embrace of a couple coming together,” said Rempel.

“It’s something that we’ve really missed over this last year, so I found it was very pertinent to create this art during this period.”

The exhibition Undressed will be on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery until Sept. 12.