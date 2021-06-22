COVID-19: Blockade of N.S. highway underway over province’s N.B. restriction changes

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government’s decision to partially leave New Brunswick out of the Atlantic Bubble isn’t sitting well with some people living in the community bordering the neighbouring province.

Demonstrators set up a blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway late Tuesday afternoon.

It came shortly after Premier Iain Rankin announced that Nova Scotia will open to the other Atlantic provinces on June 23 — but people from New Brunswick will have isolation requirements based on their vaccination status and testing.

Rankin said it was because of New Brunswick’s decision to open their province to the rest of Canada for those who have had one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news — announced just one day before the bubble was set to begin, despite the New Brunswick border measures being in place for nearly a week — came as a disappointment to those who had been waiting to see their friends and family across the border.

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, Conservative MLA for Cumberland North, issued an ultimatum to Rankin Tuesday afternoon: change the restrictions by 4 p.m. or Cumberland residents will block a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, where they’ll remain until the restrictions are lifted.

“It’s not acceptable and we’ve had enough,” said Smith-McCrossin in a Facebook Live video posted to her page.

The measures are still in place, so the blockade was set up on Highway 104 at Exit 7.

“It won’t be shut down at the border, because that’s exactly what you’ve been doing: shutting us down at the border. No, we’re shutting down the Trans-Canada Highway away from us, but close to you, where it’s going to hurt,” said McCrossin-Smith in her video.

“And it’s going to hurt you, because you’ve hurt us here, and our border town, and our county, long enough.”

Charlie Yorke, who owns a clothing boutique in Amherst, N.S., says she closed her shop early to join the protest.

Posting a Facebook Live video to her page, Yorke shows a long line of cars and trucks at a standstill on the highway, with people standing along the shoulder of the road. RCMP officers can be seen on scene.

“The traffic is blocked down for quite a few kilometres,” she says in the video.

“And this one’s for you, Iain Rankin … This is what it’s been like for us in Cumberland. We have been stuck just like these people in their vehicles.”

Videos and photos posted to social media show a long line of cars and trucks at a standstill. Submitted/Charlie Yorke

The RCMP said Highway 104 at Exit 7 is blocked in both directions due to a protest and motorists are being told to avoid the area.

“Traffic is being diverted through Exit 7 onto Highway 4,” the RCMP said in a release. “The RCMP is asking the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to use caution driving in the area.”

— With files from Rebecca Lau