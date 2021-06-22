City of Penticton pursuing legal action in shelter battle with province, BC Housing

Send this page to someone via email

It appears the ongoing battle over a controversial emergency shelter in B.C.’s Southern Interior is heading to court.

On Tuesday, the City of Penticton announced that it had finally received correspondence regarding separate enquiries into three supportive housing sites and the emergency shelter in the downtown core.

According to the city, a letter from BC Housing regarding the housing sites arrived on June 16 following a four-month wait. A letter from housing minister David Eby into the emergency shelter arrived on June 17.

Regarding the supportive housing sites, Penticton’s mayor said BC Housing’s response contained some good news, but also vagueness.

The city said BC Housing is acting on a commitment that Eby made to council earlier this year — to conduct a review of its three supportive housing sites in Penticton: Burdock, Compass Court and Fairhaven.

The city said BC Housing has retained an evaluation firm in Kamloops to conduct the review, though the process will span six months.

“While BC Housing’s announcement is welcome news, the review’s specific scope of work falls short in key areas,” the city said on Tuesday.

Specifically, the city said:

Council requested that the report be completed prior to the application for more supportive housing in the community.

The city said an application for housing has been made at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd.

BC Housing has re-oriented the focus of 3240 Skaha Lake Rd. towards a recovery housing model.

The letter is vague on the level of public engagement that will occur.

Council was specific in its request that the public be consulted, specifically those living and operating businesses in close proximity to these facilities.

“In terms of what council is looking for, we’ve been clear from the beginning. BC Housing’s letter neither met our expectation for timely and aligned information, nor did it facilitate a notable stride forward on this issue,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki.

“In spite of our disappointment, the city will fully participate, and continue to push for transparency of process and results.”

Regarding the emergency shelter, the city said Eby replied on June 17 to Vassilaki’s open letter on May 11 asking B.C.’s premier to intervene in the housing spat.

In his open letter, the mayor urged John Horgan to resolve the impasse between city residents and Eby over the shelter on Winnipeg Street.

The shelter was originally slated as being temporary in term, but BC Housing asked for a one-year extension, with council flatly rejecting it.

The province then stepped in, enacting legislation that overruled council’s decision.

In his response to Vassilaki, Eby said the mayor’s open letter to Horgan was forwarded to him.

Eby said “our government recognizes there is a need for housing supports across the province and will continue to work closely with the City of Penticton and other stakeholders to address the need for affordable housing in that community.

“As you know, the closing of the shelter would mean that at least 42 people would be forced to sleep in outdoor public spaces, such as in encampments in local parks, as has been witnessed in other municipalities in British Columbia.

“I hope that you will be working with BC Housing to find an alternate location for the temporary shelter, and I look forward to hearing the progress on that.”

In response, Vassilaki said “concerning Minister Eby’s letter, it contained no follow-up to council’s request that Premier Horgan intervene on the matter of 352 Winnipeg St., so we’ll conclude that’s not going to happen and after weeks of delay, BC Housing has finally provided our legal counsel with the information we require to file suit in this matter. Unfortunately, we’ll now need to proceed down that course.”

