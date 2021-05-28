Menu

Cannabis

Penticton chamber of commerce backing city in homeless shelter dispute

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 6:00 pm
The emergency shelter on Winnipeg Street in Penticton, B.C. View image in full screen
The emergency shelter on Winnipeg Street in Penticton, B.C. Shelby Thom / Global News

A South Okanagan chamber of commerce is backing Penticton in the city’s fight with the province over a controversial homeless shelter.

In a public letter dated May 25 and addressed to B.C. Premier John Horgan, the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said while it doesn’t dispute that shelters are needed, it should be up to local officials to decide where they belong,  not the province.

In Penticton, the homeless shelter on Winnipeg Street became a contentious issue after city council flatly rejected a year-long extension request from BC Housing.

Read more: Penticton shelter controversy: UBCM calls province’s use of paramountcy ‘a dangerous precedent’

That rejection led to the province getting involved, with B.C. housing minister David Eby using provincial powers to overrule council’s decision.

Since then, not only is Penticton mulling legal action against the province, but the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) recently issued a letter opposing Eby’s use of paramountcy in overriding city council.

Now, the local chamber of commerce is backing Penticton as well.

Click to play video: 'City of Penticton and BC government feud over temporary shelter continues' City of Penticton and BC government feud over temporary shelter continues
City of Penticton and BC government feud over temporary shelter continues – Apr 21, 2021

“This shelter has had a negative impact on our vulnerable senior population and on our business community,” reads the letter, which was signed by chamber president Jonathan McGraw.

“We conducted our own survey with the Penticton business community with respect to their experiences with the change in their neighbourhood since the shelter was opened.”

Read more: Eby welcomes UBCM letter, but says, bottom line: B.C. will not allow 40 people to end up in a park

According to the chamber’s letter, of the people who responded to the survey:

  • 61.82 per cent have found people sleeping in the doorway of their business or on the property;
  • 45.45 per cent have had to deal with human waste on or around their business premises;
  • 43.64 per cent have had complaints from their staff;
  • 40 per cent have had to involve the police;
  • 38.18 per cent have had customers and/or staff harassed.

“We do not dispute the need to provide shelter and care for those experiencing homelessness,” reads the letter. “However, we do support our mayor and the recent declaration from UBCM that the province should allow local elected officials, who represent their municipalities, to decide where any future shelters should be located in their community.

“Furthermore, we strongly feel that the Province should provide additional funding to support shelters.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. housing minister wants winter shelter in Penticton kept open' B.C. housing minister wants winter shelter in Penticton kept open
B.C. housing minister wants winter shelter in Penticton kept open – Mar 11, 2021

The chamber says the support should include:

  • funding for additional policing as a direct result in the increased risk of health and safety matters,
  • funding for services to address addictions and mental health.

“The chamber understands fully that we need to ensure that the city’s most vulnerable are provided shelter,” said the letter. “However, we ask that the province work with the elected local officials and allow them to make decisions that best meet the needs of the community.”

Click to play video: 'Penticton rental crunch' Penticton rental crunch
Penticton rental crunch
