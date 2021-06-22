SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa sets single-day COVID-19 vaccination record

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 4:27 pm
Ottawa is on-track to administer more than 100,000 COVID-19 doses in a single week. View image in full screen
Ottawa is on-track to administer more than 100,000 COVID-19 doses in a single week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa set a single-day COVID-19 vaccination record on Monday by administering 17,459 doses, according to the mayor.

Jim Watson tweeted Tuesday afternoon that 77 per cent of Ottawa adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 21 per cent are now fully vaccinated with two doses.

The city added in a follow-up release that 75 per cent of all residents aged 12 and older have first doses, while one in five now have both doses.

More than 62,000 vaccine appointments have meanwhile been booked locally in the past 24 hours as Ontario moved to expand eligibility for accelerated second dose appointments to more people on Monday.

Read more: Ontario reports 296 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, an overestimation due to data cleanup

Ottawa opened five new community vaccination clinics on Monday, giving the city the capacity to administer 100,000 doses each week, according to the local vaccine task force.

Before Monday, Ottawa’s single-day high for doses administered was 16,298 on June 12, while the past two weeks had seen the number of shots crest 90,000, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Click to play video: 'Canada surpasses COVID-19 vaccine targets with over 75% having received 1 shot, over 20% fully vaccinated' Canada surpasses COVID-19 vaccine targets with over 75% having received 1 shot, over 20% fully vaccinated
Canada surpasses COVID-19 vaccine targets with over 75% having received 1 shot, over 20% fully vaccinated
