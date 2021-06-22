Ottawa sets single-day COVID-19 vaccination record

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa set a single-day COVID-19 vaccination record on Monday by administering 17,459 doses, according to the mayor.

Jim Watson tweeted Tuesday afternoon that 77 per cent of Ottawa adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 21 per cent are now fully vaccinated with two doses.

Ottawa scores a vaccine milestone hat-trick! 🏒🥅 17,549 doses were administered yesterday 💉 77% of Ottawa residents aged 18+ have received their 1st dose and 21% have received their 2nd 📶 62,000 Ottawa residents booked appointments in the last 24 hours🗓 Way to go Ottawa! pic.twitter.com/Cfcg8sMZzY — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) June 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The city added in a follow-up release that 75 per cent of all residents aged 12 and older have first doses, while one in five now have both doses.

More than 62,000 vaccine appointments have meanwhile been booked locally in the past 24 hours as Ontario moved to expand eligibility for accelerated second dose appointments to more people on Monday.

Ottawa opened five new community vaccination clinics on Monday, giving the city the capacity to administer 100,000 doses each week, according to the local vaccine task force.

Before Monday, Ottawa’s single-day high for doses administered was 16,298 on June 12, while the past two weeks had seen the number of shots crest 90,000, according to Ottawa Public Health.

1:02 Canada surpasses COVID-19 vaccine targets with over 75% having received 1 shot, over 20% fully vaccinated Canada surpasses COVID-19 vaccine targets with over 75% having received 1 shot, over 20% fully vaccinated