Ontario reports 296 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, an overestimation due to data cleanup

Ontario is reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which health officials said is an overestimation due to data cleanup. The provincial case total now stands at 542,764.

Tuesday’s case count is the eighth straight day cases are below 400. On Monday, there were 270 new cases with 318 on Sunday and 355 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s report, 123 cases were recorded in Toronto although officials said about 80 of those cases are from 2020 as part of the cleanup.

There were 61 new cases in Waterloo Region, 37 in York Region, and 20 in Peel Region which is the lowest daily increase in that region since late August.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 20 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,082 as 60 more deaths were recorded. However, Ontario health officials said 54 of those deaths were from previous months and were not inputted into the system.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, more than 12.8 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 199,535 vaccines (26,863 for a first shot and 172,672 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 3.1 million people fully vaccinated with two doses which is 25.9 per cent of the adult population. First dose adult coverage sits at 76.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, 530,434 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 442 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Tuesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,248— down from the previous day when it was at 3,454, and is down from June 15 when it was at 5,012. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 334, which is the same as yesterday, and is down from last week at 479. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 1,800.

The government said 16,784 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 11,986 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,753,058 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Tuesday was 1.6 per cent. That figure is down from Monday’s at 1.7 per cent and is down from last week when it was at 2.3 per cent.

Ontario reported 334 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 73 from the previous day) with 314 patients in intensive care units (down by nine) and 202 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged). Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 142,393 variant cases, which is up by 178 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,154 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,256 variant cases which is up by two since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 916 variant cases which is up by 29 since the previous day.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

270,356 people are male — an increase of 130 cases.

268,562 people are female — an increase of 168 cases.

87,187 people are 19 and under — an increase of 60 cases.

203,337 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 94 cases.

154,987 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 75 cases.

72,155 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 52 cases.

24,993 people are 80 and over — an increase of 14 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 80 (+2)

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 558 (+8)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,870 (+31)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,569 (+19)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,782 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 9 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 19 active cases among long-term care residents 16 active cases among staff — up by one and up by one, respectively, in the last day.

