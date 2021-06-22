Peterborough man charged with assaulting rideshare driver: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces an assault charge following an altercation with a rideshare driver south of Peterborough early Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1 a.m., officers responded to an assault complaint in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say a rideshare driver attended a golf course to transport two people to a residence in Peterborough. However, shortly after leaving the golf course, an argument ensued between the driver and one of the passengers, police say.

The driver asked both passengers to exit the vehicle. It’s alleged one of the passengers assaulted the driver prior to leaving.

The accused was located by officers walking on Highway 7. The victim did not require medical attention.

Ryan Nixon, 47, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 27.