Canada

Police charge 3 teens with driving more than 100 km/h on Sackville Drive

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 1:48 pm
The teens were charged for stunt driving on Sackville Drive. View image in full screen
The teens were charged for stunt driving on Sackville Drive. Dave Squires/Global News

Three teens were charged with stunting in Lower Sackville on Monday, the RCMP said.

In a release, police said a member of the RCMP saw a car travelling at a high speed on Sackville Drive and passing other vehicles.

The officer said the driver was driving at a speed of 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The officer stopped the car and charged the driver, a 17-year-old from Middle Sackville, with stunt driving under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

A short time later, police say the same member saw two cars racing each other at a high speed on Sackville Drive. Both were 63 km/h over the speed limit.

Police said the officer stopped both cars and charged the drivers, a 17-year-old from Hammonds Plains and an 18-year-old from Lower Sackville, with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Click to play video: 'Sackville Drive driving complaints prompt RCMP to step up patrols' Sackville Drive driving complaints prompt RCMP to step up patrols
Sackville Drive driving complaints prompt RCMP to step up patrols – Aug 8, 2017
