Police charge 3 teens with driving more than 100 km/h on Sackville Drive

Three teens were charged with stunting in Lower Sackville on Monday, the RCMP said.

In a release, police said a member of the RCMP saw a car travelling at a high speed on Sackville Drive and passing other vehicles.

The officer said the driver was driving at a speed of 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The officer stopped the car and charged the driver, a 17-year-old from Middle Sackville, with stunt driving under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

A short time later, police say the same member saw two cars racing each other at a high speed on Sackville Drive. Both were 63 km/h over the speed limit.

Police said the officer stopped both cars and charged the drivers, a 17-year-old from Hammonds Plains and an 18-year-old from Lower Sackville, with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.