Former MP announces bid for New Brunswick Liberal leadership

Send this page to someone via email

Amidst a modest crowd on Fredericton’s northside, former Tobique—Mactaquac MP T.J. Harvey announced his bid for leadership of the New Brunswick Liberal Party.

“I’m optimistic about New Brunswick and New Brunswickers,” he said in his speech Tuesday.

Speaking to the crowd in both French and English, Harvey expressed the need for change for New Brunswick to grow and prosper, with the words “stronger together” written in white on a bright red background behind him.

MLAs Lisa Harris, Denis Landry, and Keith Chiasson were on hand to support the candidate. Other notable figures were Jack Keir, Doug Tyler, Fred Harvey, Andrew Harvey, Rick Myles, lawyer T.J. Burke, and Shannon Merrifield.

“Together, we can get New Brunswick back on track,” he said.

Harvey is the first person to announce his bid for the role since former leader Kevin Vickers resigned following the October 2020 election that not only saw him fail at denying Blaine Higgs his majority but did not secure a seat for himself.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come …