Politics

Former MP announces bid for New Brunswick Liberal leadership

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 11:14 am
Former federal MP T.J. Harvey has announced his bid for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberal Party. View image in full screen
Former federal MP T.J. Harvey has announced his bid for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberal Party. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

Amidst a modest crowd on Fredericton’s northside, former Tobique—Mactaquac MP T.J. Harvey announced his bid for leadership of the New Brunswick Liberal Party.

“I’m optimistic about New Brunswick and New Brunswickers,” he said in his speech Tuesday.

Speaking to the crowd in both French and English, Harvey expressed the need for change for New Brunswick to grow and prosper, with the words “stronger together” written in white on a bright red background behind him.

Trending Stories

MLAs Lisa Harris, Denis Landry, and Keith Chiasson were on hand to support the candidate. Other notable figures were Jack Keir, Doug Tyler, Fred Harvey, Andrew Harvey, Rick Myles, lawyer T.J. Burke, and Shannon Merrifield.

“Together, we can get New Brunswick back on track,” he said.

Harvey is the first person to announce his bid for the role since former leader Kevin Vickers resigned following the October 2020 election that not only saw him fail at denying Blaine Higgs his majority but did not secure a seat for himself.

More to come …

