Crime

Police release image of suspect in Cambridge convenience store robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 10:36 am
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this man in connection to a robbery in Cambridge. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this man in connection to a robbery in Cambridge. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to about a robbery reported at a convenience store in Cambridge early Monday.

Police say officers were called to a convenience store near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard at around 3:50 a.m.

Police say a man entered the store, flashed a knife, demanded cash from the clerk, then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the clerk was not injured as a result of the robbery.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be left at waterloocrimestoppers.com.

Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge news tagCambridge crime tagCambridge robbery tagCambridge robbery suspect tagChamplain Boulevard Cambridge tagChristopher Drive Cambridge tag

