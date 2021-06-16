Menu

Crime

Suspicious man reported in Kitchener park: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 11:08 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a report of a man acting in a suspicious manner at a park in Kitchener on Saturday night. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a report of a man acting in a suspicious manner at a park in Kitchener on Saturday night.

They say a female youth was approached by an unknown man at Westheights Park in Kitchener on Saturday night.

Read more: Waterloo police officer arrested after investigation by Guelph police

Police say there was a short interaction between the two before she was able to get to her home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Read more: Loaded handgun found in Kitchener park, Waterloo police say

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

