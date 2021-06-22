Menu

Canada

Man, firefighter injured in northeast Calgary trailer fire

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 8:54 am
A man and a firefighter were injured in a trailer fire in northeast Calgary on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A man and a firefighter were injured in a trailer fire in northeast Calgary on Tuesday morning. Credit: Twitter/@ericaacford

A man was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a trailer in a commercial yard in northeast Calgary.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the yard in the 1200 block of Moraine Road at about 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the trailer.

The fire was encroaching on other trailers and buildings in the yard, prompting firefighters to force their way into the yard to hose it down. The CFD said gaining access to the area was challenging, as there was limited access.

“Once crews were able to approach the trailer, firefighters found a lone occupant of the trailer that was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation,” the fire department said.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious injuries, the CFD said.

Firefighters were able to determine no one else was in any of the other trailers or buildings, and there was minimal damage to those other sites.

One firefighter also sustained minor injuries while fighting the blaze, and was treated at the scene by paramedics, the CFD said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and fire crews are expected to be on the scene for several hours throughout the day putting out hotspots. Calgary police officers were also at the scene helping with access to the site and perimeter control.

