Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna marks National Indigenous Peoples Day

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 7:53 pm
The celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Kelowna. View image in full screen
The celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Kelowna. Dan Couch / Global News

The sound of drumming paired with bright orange shirts marked National Indigenous Peoples Day in Kelowna.

Hundreds of people gathered at Parkinson Recreation Centre for a day of speeches, a march, song and drumming.

Read more: Okanagan man walking 215 km to Kamloops to honour memory of 215 children buried

National Indigenous Peoples Day was created to recognize and celebrate the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Indigenous peoples of Canada.

This year the day was also to honour the 215 residential school victims in Kamloops.

Read more: Hundreds march in Enderby, B.C. to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day

“We have a lot of urban Indigenous people here and there from all over and this is their home,” said Edna Terbasket, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, we try to take care of their needs and I really wanted to support them and have something where they could get love and support.”

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship centre also offering information for residential school survivors to help them begin to heal from their trauma.

Click to play video: 'National Indigenous Peoples Day' National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous Peoples Day

 

Related News
Kelowna tagResidential Schools tagDance tagCelebration tagNational Indigenous Peoples Day tagdrumming tagKi Low Na Friendship Society tagCelebrating Culture tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers