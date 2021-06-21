Kelowna marks National Indigenous Peoples Day

Send this page to someone via email

The sound of drumming paired with bright orange shirts marked National Indigenous Peoples Day in Kelowna.

Hundreds of people gathered at Parkinson Recreation Centre for a day of speeches, a march, song and drumming.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was created to recognize and celebrate the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Indigenous peoples of Canada.

This year the day was also to honour the 215 residential school victims in Kamloops.

“We have a lot of urban Indigenous people here and there from all over and this is their home,” said Edna Terbasket, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

“At the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, we try to take care of their needs and I really wanted to support them and have something where they could get love and support.”

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship centre also offering information for residential school survivors to help them begin to heal from their trauma.