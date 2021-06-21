Canmore hospital becomes ceremony site for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Send this page to someone via email

The discoveries of the unmarked burial sites of 215 children at a residential school in Kamloops have raised a level of awareness that can’t be measured.

Many Indigenous leaders said while it is a traumatic and tragic truth, they feel people are now listening to their history.

It’s brought a whole new meaning to this year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day.

2:12 National Indigenous Peoples Day National Indigenous Peoples Day

Kenny Hunter is the Indigenous liason at the Canmore hospital. He organized a special ceremony Monday in a sacred space at the hospital, an area designated for Indigenous patients and their families to heal.

Story continues below advertisement

Hunter said it was a fitting backdrop for a ceremony marking National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“These 215 children that were found has shed a light and brought new attention that this really did happen. It exists. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These 215 children that were found has shed a light and brought new attention that this really did happen. It exists.

“It’s a reality for Indigenous peoples,” Hunter said. “It has opened new wounds to our people and we have to bring that awareness to our non-Indigenous friends.”

The ceremony included young dancers and a drumming circle.

View image in full screen Children dancers outside Canmore Hospital. Jill Croteau/Global News

Many elders and other members of the Indigenous community tied orange ribbons in the trees in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Trent Fox is an Indigenous language and literacy educator. He said there is an awareness now that can’t be measured.

“It’s really illuminated the issue of Indigenous issues in Canada and how it has impacted our people,” Fox said. “They are looking at our stories in a more respectful way.”

View image in full screen Community members tie orange ribbons in the trees. Jill Croteau/Global News

The discoveries have validated other residential school survivors’ stories.

Tina Poucette shared her painful past.

“People have to know what happened to us and they need to hear our story.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I left the residential school, I had no sense of self-esteem. I was worthless and I was told I would never amount to anything,” Poucette said.

“But during those times there was a little spirit in me always saying: ‘You can do it. I’ll show you.'”

7:44 National Indigenous People Day: A time for reflection National Indigenous People Day: A time for reflection

She said their heartbreaking histories are a lesson for the future.

“Look at how we have survived. Look at how we have overcome and how resilient we are.”

Related News British Columbia marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with calls for change