Canada

Kingston police arrest 2 teens from Quebec for convenience store robbery

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 6:27 pm
Kingston police arrested two teenage boys from Quebec after a downtown convenience store's cash register was robbed with a firearm on Friday night. View image in full screen
Kingston police arrested two teenage boys from Quebec after a downtown convenience store's cash register was robbed with a firearm on Friday night. Global Kingston

Kingston police say a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested after an armed robbery of a downtown convenience store on Friday night.

Police responded to a scene where two teens entered a convenience store on Division Street just after 10 p.m. with a machete-style knife and a firearm.

Read more: Stolen city vehicle chased to Highway 401 crash scene by Kingston police

After securing video footage from the store, Kingston police found that the boy with the knife pointed it towards the cashier, while the other aimed the firearm demanding money from the register. The accused then left the store by a motor vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The accused were later found after a suspicious vehicle was reported in the Montreal Street and Hickson Avenue area and were held in custody at police headquarters.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Quebec, were both charged with robbery and several other offences.

