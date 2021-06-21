2 people sent to hospital after fire on Hamilton’s east Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital after house fire in Hamilton’s east Mountain on Monday afternoon.

Hamilton fire say they were called out to a one-storey home on Upper Ottawa Street near Mohawk Road amid reports of a garage fire.

The multiple alarm incident saw the garage sustain extensive damage along with the roof of the home.

No estimates on the cost of damage have yet been determined.

The two residents were able to escape the home and were sent to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

There were no other injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Our crews are working at a multiple alarm structure fire at 824 Upper Ottawa. On arrival crews encountered a well involved garage fire that had spread to the house. The fire is under control and crews are overhauling. No injuries to report of. No cause or loss estimates yet pic.twitter.com/0hvRn8lBQE — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) June 21, 2021