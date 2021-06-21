2 people sent to hospital after fire on Hamilton’s east Mountain

Two people were sent to hospital after house fire in Hamilton’s east Mountain on Monday afternoon.
Hamilton fire say they were called out to a one-storey home on Upper Ottawa Street near Mohawk Road amid reports of a garage fire.
The multiple alarm incident saw the garage sustain extensive damage along with the roof of the home.
No estimates on the cost of damage have yet been determined.
The two residents were able to escape the home and were sent to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.
There were no other injuries.
Trending Stories
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments