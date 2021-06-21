Menu

Canada

2 people sent to hospital after fire on Hamilton’s east Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 5:55 pm
Hamilton firefighters tackled a garage fire on the city's east Mountain on June 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton firefighters tackled a garage fire on the city's east Mountain on June 21, 2021. Hamilton Fire

Two people were sent to hospital after house fire in Hamilton’s east Mountain on Monday afternoon.

Hamilton fire say they were called out to a one-storey home on Upper Ottawa Street near Mohawk Road amid reports of a garage fire.

The multiple alarm incident saw the garage sustain extensive damage along with the roof of the home.

Read more: Hamilton fire conduct rope rescue at Tew’s Falls

No estimates on the cost of damage have yet been determined.

The two residents were able to escape the home and were sent to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

There were no other injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

