Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 29 2021 5:46pm
02:26

Neighbours devastated by deadly house fire in Toronto’s east end

Four people have died and two people remain in hospital after a fire early Friday in Toronto’s east end. Shallima Maharaj reports.

