4 dead, 2 in hospital after fire rips through Toronto home

Toronto Fire Services say four people are dead and two others are in hospital after a three-alarm fire broke out at a home in Toronto’s east end.

“It is my unfortunate duty to inform you … we are confirming four deceased,” Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters Friday morning.

Jessop said two other people are in hospital but their exact conditions are not yet known.

Emergency crews were called to Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road, at around 4:30 a.m. for a house fire.

Two firefighters were also injured and required medical attention but their injuries are non life-threatening, Jessop said. At one point there was a mayday call for one of the firefighters but the firefighter was able to get out of the home on their own, officials said.

Jessop said he has spoken to the firefighters and expect they will be back on duty in the coming weeks.

“This was a significant fire,” Jessop said. “The conditions that the women and men of Toronto Fire that entered that building and are still going and conducting primary and secondary searches now, were extreme.”

Jessop said the fire had spread to a neighbouring home and a third home.

As of 7:30 a.m., Jessop said crews were able to get the fire under control.

Fire investigators and the Office of the Fire Marshal will be conducting an investigation into what exactly happened.

On scene of a serious fire on Ganesborough. 5 people have been removed from the house, and crews continue to search the property. pic.twitter.com/9l4O5VSWe5 — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) January 29, 2021

