COVID-19: 23 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,222, including 248 deaths.

Local public health also reported 21 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,856, 86 of which are active.

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Innisfil and two are in Penetanguishene.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Ramara, Severn and Springwater.

Fourteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 63.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 16.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,222 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,410 — have recovered, while 16 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 542,468, including 9,022 deaths.