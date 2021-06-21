SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 23 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'What Canadians need to know about the mixing of vaccine doses' What Canadians need to know about the mixing of vaccine doses
WATCH: Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch shares his insights on the latest second dose vaccine guidance, Ontario’s reopening timeline, and pending advice for fully vaccinated Canadians.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,222, including 248 deaths.

Local public health also reported 21 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,856, 86 of which are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Innisfil and two are in Penetanguishene.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Ramara, Severn and Springwater.

Fourteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 63.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 16.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Fully vaccinated Canadians can enter country without quarantine on July 5

Of the region’s total 12,222 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,410 — have recovered, while 16 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 542,468, including 9,022 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Pfizer or Moderna? ‘There’s no better or worse,’ Ontario’s COVID-19 science chief says' Pfizer or Moderna? ‘There’s no better or worse,’ Ontario’s COVID-19 science chief says
