Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tar spill closes Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 4:55 pm
A tanker that has flipped over on Highway 3 East of Osoyoos. View image in full screen
A tanker that has flipped over on Highway 3 East of Osoyoos. Courtesy Ron Hiller

A truck hauling a trailer carrying liquid asphalt for road sealing has spilled tar over Highway 3 just east of Osoyoos.

Photographer and videographer Ron Hiller is on scene and said that the spill happened around 12 p.m. on June 21 approximately 15 km east of Osoyoos.

Read more: Fiery crash on Okanagan Connector claims life, closes westbound lanes

RCMP is on the scene with two tow trucks, and three more tow trucks are on their way according to Hiller.

Read more: Rescue crews extricate 2 trapped people from truck rollover in North Okanagan

“It’s quite a mess,” said Hiller. “It’s all shut down, the whole highway is full of tar.”

Story continues below advertisement

The highway is closed, DriveBC’s website states that an assessment in progress.

Read more: Fiery crash on Okanagan Connector claims life, closes westbound lanes

Courtesy Ron Hiller. View image in gallery mode
Courtesy Ron Hiller.
Courtesy Ron Hiller. View image in gallery mode
Courtesy Ron Hiller.
Courtesy Ron Hiller. View image in gallery mode
Courtesy Ron Hiller.
Courtesy Ron Hiller. View image in gallery mode
Courtesy Ron Hiller.
Courtesy Ron Hiller. View image in gallery mode
Courtesy Ron Hiller.
Courtesy Ron Hiller. View image in gallery mode
Courtesy Ron Hiller.
Story continues below advertisement
Courtesy Ron Hiller. View image in gallery mode
Courtesy Ron Hiller.
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
osoyoos tagOil Spill tagHighway 3 taghighway closed tagTanker tagAsphalt tagHighway 3 closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers