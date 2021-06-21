Tar spill closes Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Send this page to someone via email

A truck hauling a trailer carrying liquid asphalt for road sealing has spilled tar over Highway 3 just east of Osoyoos.

Photographer and videographer Ron Hiller is on scene and said that the spill happened around 12 p.m. on June 21 approximately 15 km east of Osoyoos.

RCMP is on the scene with two tow trucks, and three more tow trucks are on their way according to Hiller.

Read more: Rescue crews extricate 2 trapped people from truck rollover in North Okanagan

“It’s quite a mess,” said Hiller. “It’s all shut down, the whole highway is full of tar.”

Story continues below advertisement

The highway is closed, DriveBC’s website states that an assessment in progress.