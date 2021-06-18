Rescue crews extricate 2 trapped people from truck rollover in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews extricated two trapped people from an overturned truck near Lavington on Thursday evening.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the single-vehicle crash happened along the 6800 block of Highway 6, around 8 p.m.

“Witnesses at the scene told investigators the pick-up truck was travelling east on Highway 6 when it lost control and left the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip several times, eventually coming to rest in the ditch,” police said in a press release.

Police say the Coldstream Fire Dept. safely extricated the truck’s two occupants, with the pair then being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 6 was temporarily closed in both directions.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone who witnessed the rollover, and has not already spoken to investigators, to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

