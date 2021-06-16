Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Highway 401 westbound express lanes closed at Highway 404 due to truck rollover

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 7:48 am
A photo of the cleanup underway after a truck rollover on Highway 401 near the 404/DVP. View image in full screen
A photo of the cleanup underway after a truck rollover on Highway 401 near the 404/DVP. Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter

The Ontario Provincial Police said the westbound express lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Highway 404/DVP following a transport truck rollover early Wednesday.

The rollover happened just after 3 a.m. and no other vehicles were involved, OPP said.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said vehicle cleanup and guardrail repairs are underway.

Workers are in the process of uprighting the truck and the ministry of transportation is working on repairing the guardrail. The road is also being assessed for a possible diesel spill, Schmidt said.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor inquires.

The express lanes are expected to remain closed until noon for the cleanup.

