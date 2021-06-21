Menu

Crime

Man accused of firing gun at person in east London, Ont. sought by police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted June 21, 2021 4:35 pm
Police say there whereabouts of Jack Corey Nguyen, 30, of London, are unknown at this time. View image in full screen
London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., say a suspect remains a large after a man was reportedly seen firing a shotgun at another man in the city’s east end.

It was around 1:20 p.m. Saturday when police responded to a disturbance on Boullee Street, just north of where Grosvenor and Rabb streets connect.

Police say officers then learned that earlier in the day, multiple witnesses reported seeing a man in a vehicle fire a shotgun in the direction of a 45-year-old man.

Evidence of a gun being fired was found and police say they were no reported injuries. Police also noted that they were not contacted about the alleged shooting.

Jack Corey Ngyuen, 30, of London faces five charges including discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police added that Nguyen and the 45-year-old man who was allegedly shot at are known to each other.

Anyone who may know the accused’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

