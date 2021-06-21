Sawed-off shotgun, replica guns seized from Old East Village home: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say officers seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun and two replica handguns following a search conducted in the city last week.

Last Friday, officers searched a home in the 500-block of Elizabeth Street, a side street in London’s Old East Village neighbourhood, according to police.

Along with the shotgun and replica handguns, police say they also seized three rounds of .22 calibre ammunition and one round of .223 calibre ammunition.

Three men, aged 49, 39 and 35, have been jointly charged with seven offences.

Their charges include unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, as well as a charge related to lacking a licence or registration for a firearm.

The three men were set to appear in court on Monday.

