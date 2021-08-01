Menu

Summer Outlook: Expect more heat, dryer conditions throughout says meteorologist

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 2:36 pm
People can expect more hot and dry conditions through summer in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
People can expect more hot and dry conditions through summer in Saskatoon. File Photo/ Global News

People in Saskatoon and surrounding areas can expect more hot and dry conditions as we continue through the heart of summer.

After an incredibly hot and dry June and July, August is looking to follow a similar path.

“Looks like we are not going to see a dry pattern set up for prolonged periods without precipitation in central Saskatchewan and in the Saskatoon area,” meteorologist Peter Quinlan said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Environment Canada website, so far this summer the Saskatoon area has seen below-average rainfall in summer, 41.7 mm of rain in June and 17.7 mm of moisture in July. The hottest temperature thus far was on July 2 when Saskatoon hit 40 C.

The majority of rain has been from scattered thunderstorms — the main source of moisture for many areas across the province this summer.

Environment Canada has issued another heat warning for the Saskatoon area for the next couple of days.

Environment Canada added there is a chance of rain in the extended forecast.

 

