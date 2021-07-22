Okanagan weather: 30-degree temperatures, sunshine and heat return

After some brief relief from the 30-degree heat this week, as daytime highs fell to the upper 20s in the sun and smoke, hot air is returning to the region.
A few clouds will build in Thursday night and into early Friday, as temperatures return to the mid-teens before sunshine gets back into full swing in the afternoon.
The mercury should make it back to around the 30-degree mark late in the day before dropping into the mid-teens for overnight lows this weekend.
Notably, winds should ease as this takes place.
Daytime highs will soar into the low-to-mid 30s across the area, bringing increased drying and difficult firefighting conditions during the heat of the day.
No relief is expected into next week as sunshine and 30-degree afternoon temperatures stick around.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments