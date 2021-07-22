Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: 30-degree temperatures, sunshine and heat return

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 1:44 pm
30 degree heat returns to the Okanagan this weekend. View image in full screen
30 degree heat returns to the Okanagan this weekend. SkyTracker Weather

After some brief relief from the 30-degree heat this week, as daytime highs fell to the upper 20s in the sun and smoke, hot air is returning to the region.

A few clouds will build in Thursday night and into early Friday, as temperatures return to the mid-teens before sunshine gets back into full swing in the afternoon.

The mercury should make it back to around the 30-degree mark late in the day before dropping into the mid-teens for overnight lows this weekend.

A few clouds slide into the Okanagan Thursday night into Friday morning. View image in full screen
A few clouds slide into the Okanagan Thursday night into Friday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Notably, winds should ease as this takes place.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Daytime highs will soar into the low-to-mid 30s across the area, bringing increased drying and difficult firefighting conditions during the heat of the day.

No relief is expected into next week as sunshine and 30-degree afternoon temperatures stick around.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagWarm Weather tagHeat tagHot Weather tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagDry Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers