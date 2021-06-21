3 charged in Regina’s 6th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing second-degree murder charges in Regina’s sixth homicide of 2021.

Regina police said they were called to a city hospital on June 18 for a report of an injured man.

Robert Henry Fuchs, 52, who was originally from Carnduff, Sask., was later declared dead.

Police have not released the nature of his injuries.

The investigation led police to a home in the 1300 block of Garnet Street, which later led to the arrest of two men and a woman.

Marley Dawn McArthur, 35, Richard William Snyder, 36, and Anthony Allan Rus, 24, are charged with second-degree murder.

McArthur and Snyder are also charged with breaching an undertaking, and Rus is facing a charge of breach of recognizance.

All three Regina residents were scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Monday morning.

Police said the investigation into Fuchs’s death continues and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.