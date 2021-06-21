Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged in Regina’s 6th homicide of 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 1:43 pm
Regina police have laid charges in the city’s sixth homicide of 2021 as the investigation into Robert Henry Fuchs’s death continues.
Regina police have laid charges in the city’s sixth homicide of 2021 as the investigation into Robert Henry Fuchs’s death continues. File / Global News

Three people are facing second-degree murder charges in Regina’s sixth homicide of 2021.

Regina police said they were called to a city hospital on June 18 for a report of an injured man.

Read more: Regina police investigating man’s death as a homicide

Robert Henry Fuchs, 52, who was originally from Carnduff, Sask., was later declared dead.

Police have not released the nature of his injuries.

The investigation led police to a home in the 1300 block of Garnet Street, which later led to the arrest of two men and a woman.

Read more: Police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in Estevan, Sask. man’s death

Story continues below advertisement

Marley Dawn McArthur, 35, Richard William Snyder, 36, and Anthony Allan Rus, 24, are charged with second-degree murder.

McArthur and Snyder are also charged with breaching an undertaking, and Rus is facing a charge of breach of recognizance.

All three Regina residents were scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Monday morning.

Police said the investigation into Fuchs’s death continues and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHomicide tagRegina Police tagRegina Police Service tagRegina News tagregina homicide taggarnet street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers