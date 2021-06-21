2 churches destroyed by fire in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Sacred Heart Church on Penticton Indian Band land burned down Monday morning.

The fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. on Green Mountain Road. The Penticton Fire Department and Penticton Indian Band have opened a joint investigation to determine the cause of the blaze, which took 25 firefighters and two engines to extinguish.

The 110-year-old church was likely one of the oldest in the South Okanagan and was built by members of the P.I.B. Now, it is completely destroyed.

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel told Global News he was called around 2 a.m. Monday from a staff member saying the church was “already gone.”

“It shocked the hell out of me. It was such an old church, it went up so fast,” he added.

“A lot of memories in this church, a lot of baptisms, a lot of marriages, sadly funerals. We enjoyed the Easter masses, the Christmas masses and all of those things.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gabriel said he has already received calls from elders and other members saying how sad they are the church is gone.

It is not known if the fire is connected to the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Gabriel said he knows there is “a lot of anger among Indigenous members throughout Canada, just because of that.”

An investigation is underway to determine how the fire started.

Another fire was reported to the St. Gregory Mission on Nk’Mip Road on Osoyoos Indian Band at 3:30 a.m.

Rob Graham, the spokesperson for the Oliver Fire Department, said the church, which was built in 1910, was destroyed by the time he and 15 to 25 firefighters arrived on scene.

Read more: Okanagan to mark National Indigenous Day in honour of children in unmarked graves in Kamloops

“By the time we had responded, when trucks arrived on scene, the building was pretty much reduced to just burning rubble,” said Graham.

“So our focus was to keep it from flaring up or from the embers being able to get to the sagebrush or the desert grass which were located by it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Graham says the fire is being treated as suspicious.

“Our guys did well in the situation…. We weren’t too sure what we were going to run into,” said Graham.

It is not known if the two fires are connected.