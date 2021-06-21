4 sent to hospital following Jeep rollover east of Bewdley: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were injured — one seriously — following a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 2:40 p.m, officers, fire and emergency medical services, responded to a single-vehicle collision on County Road 9 near Reyns Road, just 10 kilometres east of the village of Bewdley in Hamilton Township.

Police say a Jeep was travelling west when it left the roadway. The vehicle went into a ditch and struck a culvert and rolled.

All four occupants were transported by Northumberland County Paramedics to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries and was subsequently airlifted by an Orgne air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre, OPP said.

A section of County Road 9 from County Road 18 to Corkery Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said.