Traffic

4 sent to hospital following Jeep rollover east of Bewdley: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Four sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township' Four sent to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township
Four people were sent to hospital after a Jeep rolled on County Road 9 in Hamilton Township on Sunday afternoon.

Four people were injured — one seriously — following a single-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 2:40 p.m, officers, fire and emergency medical services, responded to a single-vehicle collision on County Road 9 near Reyns Road, just 10 kilometres east of the village of Bewdley in Hamilton Township.

Police say a Jeep was travelling west when it left the roadway. The vehicle went into a ditch and struck a culvert and rolled.

All four occupants were transported by Northumberland County Paramedics to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries and was subsequently airlifted by an Orgne air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre, OPP said.

A section of County Road 9 from County Road 18 to Corkery Road was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said.

