Health

Nova Scotia reports zero new COVID-19 cases for first time in 3 months

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 10:56 am
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is drawn out from a vial before a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ontario on Friday June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is drawn out from a vial before a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ontario on Friday June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for the first time since March 29.

The province has 79 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, three are in hospital, including one in ICU.

“What a great way to begin summer with no new cases being reported today,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a press release.

“The epidemiology is headed in the right direction, but in order for us to continue to see low to no new cases, we must all follow the public health measures and get fully vaccinated as soon as we can. And of course, remember to get tested.”

According to the province, there is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

On June 20, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,580 tests.

As of Sunday, 775,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 84,854 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,049 positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

There are 3,946 resolved cases.

