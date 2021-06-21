Delay in Pfizer shipment causes some COVID-19 vaccine reorganization in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says a delay in Ontario’s Pfizer vaccine delivery will affect vaccine appointments for youth and might shake up what some people get for their second COVID-19 shot.

A shipment meant to arrive in the province on Monday has been delayed by up to three days.

This means that youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have appointments booked from Tuesday to possibly Thursday will be contacted by the local health unit to have their slots rebooked for later in the week.

The delay might also affect what kind of second dose vaccines are available for already scheduled appointments.

The health unit encourages anyone 18 and up to keep their appointments and get Moderna as their second dose even if their first dose was Pfizer.

Last week, KFL&A Public Health’s associate medical officer of health Dr. Hugh Guan said the region is expected to receive a large number of Moderna vaccines over the coming weeks.

Mixing vaccine has been approved in Canada by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

“With COVID-19 and the Delta variant circulating across the province, it is recommended to get vaccinated with the first available vaccine,” Guan said.

Finally, the health unit asks anyone who has received their second dose early to cancel their other scheduled appointment.