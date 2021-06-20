Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious incident’ at Kent Road School

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a “serious incident” at Kent Road School.

A spokesperson was unable to provide many details, other than to say it’s a “dynamic investigation,” and there’s no risk to the public.

View image in full screen Winnipeg police at Kent Road School Sunday afternoon. Matt Purchase / Global News

Shortly after noon Sunday, Global News saw police tape blocking access to the field behind the building at 361 Kent Road in East Elmwood.

Several officers, cruisers, and vans were on scene but dispersed around 1:30 p.m.

Kent Road School is part of the Winnipeg School Division.