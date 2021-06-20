COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 60 cases, 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday, the same day Step 2 of the reopening plan was launched.

The death was reported in the north west zone. The resident was in their 70s.

Read more: Saskatchewan to remove all public health restrictions as of July 11

Saskatoon reported the most new cases with 27, followed by Regina and the north west zone, both adding nine cases each.

Across the province, 743 cases are considered active.

There are 79 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 12 in the ICU.

Health care workers in the province administered 16,084 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Saturday.

This brings the total number of vaccinations in Saskatchewan up to 997,818 doses.

As of Sunday’s update, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan’s 12 and older population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

On Sunday, Premier Scott Moe announced all public health restrictions, including the masking mandate and limits of gathering sizes, will be lifted on July 11.