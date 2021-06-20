SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 60 cases, 1 new death

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 4:41 pm
Across the province, 743 cases are considered active. View image in full screen
Across the province, 743 cases are considered active. EPA file photo

Saskatchewan health officials reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday, the same day Step 2 of the reopening plan was launched.

The death was reported in the north west zone. The resident was in their 70s.

Read more: Saskatchewan to remove all public health restrictions as of July 11

Saskatoon reported the most new cases with 27, followed by Regina and the north west zone, both adding nine cases each.

Across the province, 743 cases are considered active.

There are 79 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 12 in the ICU.

Health care workers in the province administered 16,084 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the province’s last update on Saturday.

This brings the total number of vaccinations in Saskatchewan up to 997,818 doses.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s top doctor describes behaviour, actions in a post-pandemic world

As of Sunday’s update, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan’s 12 and older population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

On Sunday, Premier Scott Moe announced all public health restrictions, including the masking mandate and limits of gathering sizes, will be lifted on July 11.

