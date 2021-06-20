COVID-19: Saskatchewan launches Step 2 reopen plan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is loosening more COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday as the province launches Step 2 of its reopen plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Saskatchewan met part of the threshold for Step 2 on May 24 when more than 70 per cent of the age 30 and older population was vaccinated with their first dose. The province still needed to wait three weeks until after Step 1 was launched, a requirement set out by the reopening roadmap.

Here's a look at what is allowed in Step 2:

As part of Step 2, there will be no table capacity limit for restaurants and bars, however, physical distancing must be maintained or there must be barriers between tables. Dance floors and buffets are still not allowed.

Private indoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people, up by five from the Step 1 gathering limit of 10 people. Private outdoor gatherings can have up to 150 people.

A maximum of 150 people will be allowed at event facilities, casinos, bingo halls, theatres, libraries and recreational facilities. An occupancy level must be maintained that can allow staff and customers to physically distance by at least two metres.

There are no capacity thresholds on retail and personal care services, but physical distancing must be maintained.

All long-term care and personal care home residents can welcome four visitors at a time indoors and nine visitors at a time outdoors. This is allowed for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Residents and visitors must still take precautionary measures including masking and physical distancing.

Step 3 reopen set for July 11

The province set the Step 3 reopen date to July 11 on Saturday when it was reported 70 per cent of residents 18 and older had received their first vaccine dose.

For all remaining public health restrictions to be lifted, including the masking mandate and gathering limits, three weeks need to pass after 70 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received their first vaccine dose and Step 2 has began.

As of Saturday, 68 per cent of residents 12 and older have received their first dose.