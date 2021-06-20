City of Penticton preliminary byelection results announced

Send this page to someone via email

According to the City of Penticton’s preliminary byelection results, James Miller will take a seat on city council.

A byelection was held to fill a council seat vacated by Coun. Jake Kimberley when he resigned after suffering from a stroke in February.

Ten people ran for the position.

Miller received 1,666 votes, which is 900 more ballots cast in his favour than the second-place candidate, Isaac Gilbert.

In a video statement posted to Facebook, Miller thanked voters for his overwhelming victory.

“I’m going to work very, very hard to be the best possible city councillor that I can for you,” he said.

Miller is currently the managing editor of the Penticton Herald. In a video announcing his candidacy for the council position, he said he planned to remain with the newspaper if elected but stories and editorial decisions related to city council would be assigned to other staff members.

More than 5,000 people voted in Penticton’s byelection.

The community also narrowly voted in favour of the city selecting a private operator and entering into a long-term agreement to fund marina improvements at Skaha Lake Park.

There were 2,453 votes cast in favour of the byelection question and 2,416 cast against it.

The preliminary byelection results still need to be made official by the chief election officer.

