822 turn up for advance voting in upcoming Penticton byelection

More than 800 Penticton residents showed up on the weekend to participate in advance voting for an upcoming byelection.

City officials said 822 people showed up on Saturday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre (PTCC) for what was the second of three advance voting days.

The city is hosting a byelection to fill one vacant city council seat. Former councillor Jake Kimberley resigned in February after suffering a stroke.

The third and final advance voting day will be Wednesday, June 16, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the convention centre. The byelection slated for Saturday, June 19, with voting open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the PTCC and the seniors’ drop-in centre on South Main Street.

The city will also be asking residents a yes or no question during the byelection:

Do you support the city selecting a private operator and entering into a long-term agreement of up to 25 years in order to fund the marina improvements and provide marina services at Skaha Lake Park?

The first advance voting day was held Wednesday, June 9. The city said 737 residents showed up that day, but noted that during the 2018 General Election, 1,001 voters showed up at the first voting opportunity.

Ten people have declared themselves as councillor candidates.

For more about the byelection, visit this page.