SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports just over 100 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 1:15 pm
People wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk through Chinatown in Montreal, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The city of Montreal unveiled an action plan Friday to protect the historic sector. View image in full screen
People wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk through Chinatown in Montreal, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The city of Montreal unveiled an action plan Friday to protect the historic sector. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec is reporting 103 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and two more virus-related deaths — neither of which happened in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by eight from Saturday to 170. Of those, 39 patients are in the intensive care unit, the same as the day before.

READ MORE: Quebec hits pause on Pfizer vaccine for walk-in clinics until June 24 amid shipping delays

Story continues below advertisement

The province saw 70,291 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday and 5,479 doses were added to the toll from before June 19.

Trending Stories

The total number of shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December 2020 is now at over 7.3 million.

Quebec has reported more than 373,921 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 361,352 cases have recovered.

Click to play video: 'More confusion over AstraZeneca booster shot in Quebec' More confusion over AstraZeneca booster shot in Quebec
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers