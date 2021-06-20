Quebec reports just over 100 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 103 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and two more virus-related deaths — neither of which happened in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by eight from Saturday to 170. Of those, 39 patients are in the intensive care unit, the same as the day before.

La situation épidémiologique au Québec est stable et les indicateurs sont à la ⬇️ grâce à la contribution de tous. Bonne fête des pères à tout les pères du Québec – merci pour tout ce que vous faites. Protégeons-nous et ceux qu’on aime en cette belle journée. https://t.co/5KPq8iSztX — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 20, 2021

The province saw 70,291 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday and 5,479 doses were added to the toll from before June 19.

The total number of shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December 2020 is now at over 7.3 million.

Quebec has reported more than 373,921 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 361,352 cases have recovered.