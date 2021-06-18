Quebec hits pause on Pfizer vaccine for walk-in clinics until June 24 amid shipping delays

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s health ministry announced Friday that walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will temporarily stop offering the Pfizer vaccine due to shipping delays.

Officials said in a news release that a shipment of 546,000 doses expected over the weekend will only be delivered on June 24 or 25, prompting the move.

“In this context, the priority of the vaccination teams is to ensure that the doses of Pfizer are in sufficient quantity to continue the vaccination activities already planned and to honour the appointments made,” the statement reads.

The government said the measure applies to the Pfizer vaccine only, and that Moderna and AstraZeneca will continue to be offered at walk-in clinics.

The new measures comes into effect on Saturday and will remain in place until at least June 24.

The health ministry says the delay won’t affect its objective of “adequately” vaccinating all Quebecers over the age of 12 by Aug. 31.

To date, 79 per cent of the population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 17 per cent have received a booster shot, according to government data.

