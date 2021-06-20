‘Cautious approach to reopening is working’: Nova Scotia reporting 2 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting its lowest daily COVID-19 case number in two months — with just two new cases on Sunday.

The province also had seven recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 83.

The two new cases are in Central Zone and both are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

“The declining case numbers show that our cautious approach to reopening is working,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Let’s keep up the good work, following the public health measures, getting vaccinated and getting tested regularly.”

Nova Scotia is currently in the second phase of its five-phase reopening plan. That meant Nova Scotians could begin dining indoors at restaurants and working out in gyms beginning last Wednesday.

On that same day, Nova Scotia Health says there was a “potential high-risk exposure” at a downtown Halifax gym.

Anyone who spent time in the weight area of Fit4Less Gym on Dresden Row on June 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. should self-isolate immediately and book a COVID-19 test regardless if there are any symptoms. Even if the initial test result is negative, people must self-isolate until the end of June 30.

As well, those who were at this particular potential exposure will have to be re-tested twice more — between June 22-24 and June 28-30.

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at the Fit4Less Gym on Dresden Row in Halifax. Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 who spent time in the weight area. pic.twitter.com/Awiwlgj8oD — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) June 20, 2021

Opening up provincial borders

Three of the four Atlantic Canadian provinces — Nova Scotia, PEI, and Newfoundland and Labrador — have agreed to open up to each other on June 23.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick has already opened up to the rest of the country to anyone with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

New Brunswick also reported two new cases on Sunday. Both cases are in the Fredericton region and are contacts of previously-reported cases.

