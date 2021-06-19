Crews tackle 2-alarm fire on decommissioned Surrey pier

Surrey firefighters were called to tackle a massive blaze at a decommissioned pier overnight.
Battalion Chief Wes Eaton said flames broke out around 10:30 p.m., Friday, at the structure near the Pattullo Bridge.
The highly visible fire produced thick smoke seen from kilometres away.
Trending Stories
Crews arrived to find the creosote-coated pier fully involved and upgraded the fire to a second-alarm blaze.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments