News

Crews tackle 2-alarm fire on decommissioned Surrey pier

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Two-alarm fire breaks out on decommissioned Surrey pier' Two-alarm fire breaks out on decommissioned Surrey pier
Two-alarm fire breaks out on decommissioned Surrey pier

Surrey firefighters were called to tackle a massive blaze at a decommissioned pier overnight.

Battalion Chief Wes Eaton said flames broke out around 10:30 p.m., Friday, at the structure near the Pattullo Bridge.

Charges dropped against man for New Westminster pier fire, suspect is deceased: police

The highly visible fire produced thick smoke seen from kilometres away.

Crews arrived to find the creosote-coated pier fully involved and upgraded the fire to a second-alarm blaze.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

