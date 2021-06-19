Crews tackle 2-alarm fire on decommissioned Surrey pier

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey firefighters were called to tackle a massive blaze at a decommissioned pier overnight.

Battalion Chief Wes Eaton said flames broke out around 10:30 p.m., Friday, at the structure near the Pattullo Bridge.

The highly visible fire produced thick smoke seen from kilometres away.

Crews arrived to find the creosote-coated pier fully involved and upgraded the fire to a second-alarm blaze.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

